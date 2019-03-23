Former OUAT VC Pasupalak sacked

Bhubaneswar: A couple of days after he resigned from the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Surendra Nath Pasupalak was sacked from his post.

Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal has sacked Pashupalak after he failed to depose for discussion over his registration. Pasupalak had resigned from his post on March 19, a few days before the ending of his tenure.

Earlier in February, Pasupalak was sent on an indefinite leave over allegations of irregularities in the university. Besides, he was also accused of manipulating records for personal benefits and erroneous advertisement in recruitment for Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of OUAT.

Notably, a Vigilance probe was also ordered by the State government in December last year, where the Chief Secretary was asked to submit a report within six months.

Pasupalak had assumed the charge as VC of OUAT on March 28, 2016.