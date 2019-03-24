Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Prakash Mishra on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a special programme held at the party headquarters here.

Similarly, Brundaban Majhi, who resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) yesterday, and former Jaleswar MLA Debi Prasanna Chand also joined the saffron party at the event.

Sources said the BJP may field Mishra to contest the upcoming polls from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat.

Worth mentioning here that the 1977-batch IPS officer, who was the chief of the state police from 2012 to 2014, had taken the charge at the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in New Delhi after his name was announced for the post by the Central government.

