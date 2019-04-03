Former NABARD CGM KC Panigrahi embraces BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief General Manager (CGM) of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) KC Panigrahi has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Panigrahi embraced the saffron party at its state headquarters here yesterday in presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party national vice-president Baijayant Panda and senior leader Damodar Rout.

After joining the party, Panigrahi said, “BJP has always worked for the poor. I will utilise my 35 years of expertise in NABARD to serve the rural poor in the State. I will be directly in touch with the people in the days to come.”

Worth mentioning, KC Panigrahi had retired as the NABARD CGM six months ago.

A native of Khandash in Jajpur district, he has vast experience in various fields of NABARD’s functioning. He is a postgraduate in Commerce from Utkal University, and completed CAIIB from the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has done PhD in Cooperative Banking from Utkal University.