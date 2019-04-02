Former Minister Raghunath Mohanty embraces BJP

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader and former minister Raghunath Mohanty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party’s state headquarters here on Tuesday.

Mohanty, who resigned from Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday, joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda.

Notably, Mohanty had tendered his resignation from the primary membership as well as vice-presidentship of the BJD citing ‘personal reasons’.

However, Mohanty after resigning from the party had accused the BJD of having deviated from the ideals of the legendary leader and former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik.

Notably, the founder member of BJD had resigned from his post as the chairman of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation citing personal reasons on March 30.

He had earlier won as Janata Dal candidate in 1990 and in1995 he had also successfully contested elections from Basta Assembly constituency as BJD candidate in 2000, 2004 and 2009 elections. He held several portfolios including the Law Department.