Former Maldives Prez set to hit jackpot

Male: The former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed has made a comeback with landslide win five months after his return to the country.

Preliminary results showed on Sunday that the ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, 51, was set for a dramatic return to the top of the national parliament.

His Maldivian Democratic Party(MDP) is headed for a two-thirds majority in the 87-member assembly, reports said.

Nasheed returned to the country after his former deputy President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won an unexpected victory in September presidential elections for the MDP.

Preliminary results from Saturday’s election showed the MDP winning 50 out of the 87 seats. Media reports had a projection that the party eventually getting up to 68 seats.

Nasheed told his supporters in Male that : “The Maldives is about to welcome a new dawn, a golden yellow dawn.”

Nasheed has promised to turn the country into a parliamentary democracy by scrapping the executive presidential system adopted under political reforms in 2008.