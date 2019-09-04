Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps aide, video goes viral

Mysuru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was captured slapping one his associate outside the Mysuru airport on Wednesday.

The Congress worker, who was seen standing next to Siddaramaiah while he was addressing the media, was apparently trying to make the Congress leader talk on the phone.

Videos of the incident show Siddaramaiah walking away after addressing reporters and calling after an unidentified man, who seems to be using his phone. Once the man responds, Siddaramaiah slaps him and both of them are seen walking away. The video that is doing rounds on social media has drawn huge criticism online.

This is not the first time that the Congress leader has lost his cool in public.

#WATCH: Congress leader and Karnataka’s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slaps his aide outside Mysuru Airport. pic.twitter.com/hhC0t5vm8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

On August 31, replying to a reporter who asked about JD(S)’s allegation of Congress being responsible for the collapse of the coalition government, he said, “A prostitute who can’t dance says the floor isn’t right to dance.”

When BJP politicians criticised his response, he later claimed he was using a Kannada proverb, and he was referring to the BJP and not JD(S).

A few months ago, he was on camera misbehaving with a woman Congress worker who had come to him with a complaint about the local MLA. The woman was demanding answers from him when, in a fit of anger, he shouted at her and snatched her microphone, accidentally pulling her dupatta.