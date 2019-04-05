Former Kakatpur MLA Rabi Mallick resigns from BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Kakatpur MLA Rabi Mallick today resigned from the Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the general elections in Odisha.

In a letter addressed to BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik, Mallick tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Apart from ending the 25-year long association with the BJD, Mallick also resigned from the membership of the Odisha State Planning Board.

In his media reactions, the senior leader said that he resigned from the party as he is no longer needed and ignored by the party functionaries. He also expressed his anguish over new faces getting importance while he has been working in the party for the past 25 years.

It may be mentioned here that the BJD has fielded sitting MLA of Kakatpur, Surendra Sethi, as its candidate to contest the ensuing polls from the Kakatpur assembly segment.

On the other hand, speculations are rife that Mallick is likely to embrace BJP and contest the polls from Kakatpur Assembly seat on a ticket from the saffron party.

When asked about his future political course of action, Mallick said that he would take a decision after consultations with his followers.

Notably, Rabi Mallick had contested the polls from Kakatpur Assembly seat on BJD ticket in 2009 elections. He won the polls by defeating Biswa Bhusan Das with a margin of 15,221 votes. However, the party did not consider his name for the 2014 elections and fielded Surendra Sethi in his place. Though Mallick was hopeful of getting the party ticket this time, the party leadership reposed faith in Surendra Sethi again.