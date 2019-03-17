Former J&K IAS officer launches party to fight corruption

Srinagar: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Sunday launched a political party, called ‘Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement’ at a function here on Sunday.

Faesal, a 2010 IAS batch topper, quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year as a mark of protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir.

He has been vocal in criticizing Centre of subverting public institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The former IAS officer said it was his ambition to provide a platform for people from all religions and castes. Faesal emphasized that Kashmiri Pandits were also a part of the Kashmiri culture and that they should return to the valley.