Former India opener VB Chandrasekhar passes away

Chennai: Former India opener and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away following a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Thursday. He was 57.

Chandrasekhar, popularly called VB, is survived by wife and two daughters.

VB made his first-class debut at the age of 25 from Tamil Nadu team. He held the record for the fastest hundred in the Ranji Trophy — a 56-ball ton for Tamil Nadu against Rest of India in an Irani Cup game — that brought him into national reckoning.

Chandrasekhar played 7 ODIs between 1988 and 1990, scoring only 88 runs, but at the domestic level he was prolific for a few seasons, aggregating 4999 runs in 81 games with the highest score of 237 not out.

Unfortunately, his technique was found out during a tri-series in New Zealand in 1990, ensuring that he never played for India again.

VB then coached the Tamil Nadu Ranji team and was continually involved with the game.

Significantly, he was the cricket manager of Chennai Super Kings in the franchise’s first three years and was instrumental in getting the iconic M.S. Dhoni to CSK.