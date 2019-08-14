Former IAS officer Shah Faesal detained in Delhi, sent back to J&K

New Delhi/Srinagar: IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal was detained in Delhi and sent back to Jammu and Kashmir and put under house arrest.

According to reports, Faesal was on Wednesday detained at the Delhi airport when he was about to fly abroad. Officials said he was bound for Istanbul.

Officials said Faesal was detained at the Delhi airport and then sent back to Jammu and Kashmir. The IAS officer-turned politician was detained under Public Security Act (PSA) upon his arrival at Srinagar airport and then placed under house arrest.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police have denied that Faisal was detained in Delhi.