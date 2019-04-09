Former govt chief whip Rabi Pani embraces BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former Pallahara MLA and former government chief whip Rabi Narayan Pani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party state headquarters here on Tuesday.

Pani, accompanied by his supporters joined in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

Senior leader and former Pallahara MLA, Pani on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He had tendered his resignation letter to BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. Pani quit the BJD citing displeasure over the functioning and state affair of the party.

The senior leader was posted as BJD’s observer for Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts. He was also one of the 40-member star campaigners for BJD ahead of the upcoming general elections.