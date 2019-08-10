Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s health “haemodynamically stable”

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was hospitalised on Friday is said to be “haemodynamically stable”.

Hemodynamically stable means the patient has a stable heart pump and the blood circulation is good.

The 66-year-old is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu checked on him on Saturday morning.

<>

The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley’s family members who were present. #ArunJaitley — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 10, 2019



</>

The former finance minister was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 10 am on Friday.

He did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill-health.

Jaitley underwent surgery in the United States in January for a reported soft tissue cancer in his left leg, an illness that deprived him of presenting the Modi government’s sixth and final budget of its current term.