Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister and Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 66.

According to sources, the 66-year-old leader was admitted at the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. However, he breathed his last today at around 12.03 PM while undergoing treatment.

Arun Jaitely was an Indian politician and attorney. He was the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India from 2014 to 2019.

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jaitley previously held the cabinet portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi government. From 2009 to 2014 he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.