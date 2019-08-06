Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj no more

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night. She was 67.

According to media reports, Swaraj suffered a heart attack in the evening and was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 pm. She was then taken to the emergency ward where she passed away.

Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India from 26 May 2014 to 30 May 2019. She was the second woman to hold the office, after Indira Gandhi.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and did not join the Modi government in 2019.

She had been elected seven times as a Member of Parliament and three times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

At the age of 25 in 1977, she became the youngest cabinet minister of Haryana. She also served as 5th Chief Minister of Delhi from 13 October 1998 to 3 December 1998.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders condoled the sudden demise of Swaraj.

“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” Modi tweeted.

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019



