Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit, passed away in the national capital on Saturday at the age of 81.

Dikshit led Congress party to three consecutive electoral victories in Delhi. She served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.

In the December 2013 elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Dikshit was defeated in New Delhi constituency by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, who replaced her as Delhi’s chief minister.

Subsequently, she was sworn in as Governor of Kerala on 11 March 2014. However, she resigned on 25 August 2014. She had been declared as Chief Ministerial candidate for the Indian National Congress in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. However, she later withdrew.

She was appointed as president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on January 10, 2019.

The former Delhi chief minister was born as Sheila Kapoor on 31 March 1938 in Kapurthala, Punjab into a Punjabi Khatri family. She was educated at the Convent of Jesus and Mary School in New Delhi and graduated with a Master of Arts degree in history from the Miranda House at the University of Delhi.