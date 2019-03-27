Former BJP leader Subash Chauhan joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: A day after resigning from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior leader Subash Chauhan joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

Chauhan joined the ruling party in the presence of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. However, he denied contesting the upcoming polls this year.

Talking to the media, Chauhan said that he is inspired by the ideologies of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his joining the ruling party is purely ‘unconditional’.

Chauhan severed his 30-year-long link with the saffron party and resigned from its primary membership after being denied party ticket from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP has named party’s national secretary Suresh Pujari as its candidate to contest poll from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

Notably, Chauhan had contested Bargarh Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate in 2014. However, he lost to BJD’s Prabhas Kumar Singh by a margin of 11,178 votes.