Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra passes away, 3-day mourning in state

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra breathed his last at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday. He was 82.

According to reports, Mishra was unwell for several months and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi. However, he succumbed today.

Mishra was a three-time Chief Minister of Bihar. He was the last Congress CM of the State. He was also a Cabinet Minister at the Centre as well.

Mishra was an economics professor at Bihar University. He also authored several books. Later, he quit the Congress and joined the National Congress Party (NCP) and the Janata Dal (United) too.

Leaders across party lines in Bihar mourned Mishra’s death. The government has declared a three-day state mourning in Bihar. The former CM will be cremated with state honours.