Former Bali Governor I Made Mangku Pastika calls on Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Former Governor of Bali island in Indonesia, I Made Mangku Pastika paid a curtsey visit to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday.

During the meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the two leaders discussed on strengthening cultural relation between Kalinga, ancient Odisha, and Bali. Pastika also recalled the contribution of former Odisha Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik in the Indonesia freedom struggle.

On the occasion, Patnaik presented a silver Filigree Boita to Pastika and a Sambalpur Iktat saree to his wife Ni Made Ayu Putri. Pastika also presented a gift to the Odisha Chief Minister.

