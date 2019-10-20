Foreign tour operators on Heritage Walk

Bhubaneswar: After exploring some of the beautiful destinations of Odisha in FAM trips, the foreign tour operators were taken on a Heritage Trail on Sunday.

Aptly called as the temple city of India, the foreign tour operators just couldn’t simply believe that in a radius of about 2 kilometers each and every monument here tells a story and so much educative experience that it offers are simply outstanding.

The walk started at Parsuremeswar temple complex and terminated at Ekamra Van covering most noted temples of Mukteswar and Lingaraj.

The Tourism director Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav and other officials of the Tourism Department and FICCI attended the heritage walk.

The day’s programme with FTOs (25 from 16 countries) started with business to business meetings with 53 Odisha based sellers at Swosti Premium. Each buyer was thrilled to see the beautiful tourism potentials of Odisha in 3 FAM trips which were slotted for five routes.

The FAM trips covered the most popular destinations of Odisha such as Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Chilika, Raghurajpur, Chandrabhaga, Mangalajodi, Buddhist circuit, Bhitarkanika, Tribal Museum and Crafts Museum (Kalabhoomi).

The 3 days travel bazaar witnessed a phenomenal record of 2400 business to business meetings both with domestic and foreign buyers.

It was responded by the buyers and sellers that the initiative taken by the Department of Tourism along with FICCI is a commendable step to position the state and attract more tourists to Odisha.

There were very good and positive outcomes from this initiative as for sure in some years with sustained campaign Odisha will no doubt be one of the premier tourist destinations in the country.