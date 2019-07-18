Foreign Minister calls upon Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday has welcomed ICJ verdict and called upon Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav at the earliest.

He said in Parliament that the ICJ has voted in favour of India by allowing the former Indian Navy officer consular access.

The ICJ has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention.

The International Court of Justice yesterday ruled in favour of India and put a stay on Jadhav’s execution. The international judiciary also ordered Pakistan to review the trial that ordered the sentencing and asked the Islamic nation to provide Jadhav the consular access he deserves.

Indian counsel Harish Salve while addressing a press conference after the verdict said: “We expect Pakistan to do whatever it has to do including appropriate legislative measures to guarantee a fair trial.