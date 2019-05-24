Foreign media covers PM’s victory extensively

New Delhi: Foreign media outlets have extensively covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘landslide victory’ in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Modi-led government has gone beyond the 272 seats required for a majority in the lower house of parliament.

The British newspaper The Guardian has said the landslide victory for the Modi government has cemented the Hindu nationalist leader as the country’s most formidable politician in decades.

The Washington Post in its write up said :“Modi’s win is a victory for a form of religious nationalism that views India as a fundamentally Hindu nation and seeks to jettison the secularism promoted by the country’s founders.”

The Al Jazeera said “Modi is the first non-Congress prime minister in India to return to power after a full five-year term.”

Dawn, the Pakistani newspaper, has said with a headline: “India wins again’ says Modi; BJP set to secure historic victory in general election as votes are counted”.

The BBC World has called NDA’s feat a major blow to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress.

The New York Times reported that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most powerful and divisive leaders India has produced in decades, appeared easily headed for another five-year term”.

Saudi-based Gulf News also covered elections of the biggest democracy, using a headline: “Modi fever grips India.”