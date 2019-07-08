Forced conversion in Pak: Sindhi community stage protest in Canada

Ottawa: People from Sindhi community have staged protest in Canada against the forced conversion of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan, according to reports.

The reports said, the Canadian Sindhi community protested at the Mississauga Celebration Square against the alleged conversion of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan.

The report said that this is the second such protest in Canada in three months. The community has demanded action against the practice.

The protesters said many Sindhi Hindu girls are being forcibly converted and innocent girls being kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Pakistan.

The agitators were seen holding placards and banners which read: “Stop forced conversion of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan.”

It is worthwhile to mention here that earlier in April, there were similar protests in Canada after reports emerged that two Hindu girls were allegedly abducted from their home on the eve of Holi and were later converted.

Meanwhile , India has expressed concern over the incident through an official note to Pakistan Foreign office that sought action by Imran Khan government to protect Sindhi community there.