Football player dies during match at Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: A football player who fell sick while playing a match during the ongoing FAO league held at Barabati Stadium died at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Nayak (47), an employee of State Bank of India, High Court branch in the city.

According to sources, the match was being played between State Bank of India (SBI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI), the teams of Silver A Group.

When the match was underway Nayak collapsed in the field following which he was taken out of the field and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

On being arrived there, Nayak was pronounced dead by the attending doctors in SCB. The doctors suspect the player died of cardiac arrest.