Fog, bad weather affect flight operation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fog and bad weather in Bengaluru has hindered air traffic. The authorities have diverted at least three flights to Chennai on Sunday morning.

As many as 50 flights were affected due to a thick blanket of fog covering the airport, authorities said.

Sources said two IndiGo flights and an Air India flight were diverted to Chennai airport earlier on Sunday due to fog at the runways at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Sources said operation of flights was also affected at the KIA on Thursday as 54 flights were delayed due to fog.

Several airlines had issued advisories to their passengers warning them of delay in flight service due to fog at Delhi and Bengaluru airports.