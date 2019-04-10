Fodder scam: SC rejects RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s bail plea

New Delhi: The apex court on Wednesday has dismissed the bail plea of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in multi-crore fodder scam cases, according to reports.

The bench rejected Yadav’s arguments that he was in jail for 24 months.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi said it is not inclined to enlarge Yadav on bail in the cases.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said there were no recoveries and no demand and the only major offence under which he was convicted was conspiracy.

The CBI had yesterday vehemently opposed in the apex court the bail plea of Yadav, saying the ailing leader suddenly claimed to be “fully fit” to undertake political activities in the upcoming polls.

Simultaneous raising of pleas for bail on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha election are mutually contradictory.

Lalu has been held guilty of misappropriation of Rs 75.48 crores in four fodder scam cases and is still undergoing trial in two cases for misappropriation of Rs 139.45 crore.

The RJD chief is lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The RJD was in power in Bihar with Prasad as the chief minister when the scam had allegedly taken place.