FM to inaugurate National e-Assessment Centre of Income Tax Dept

New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) in New Delhi today in the presence of Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs.

Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, CBDT will also be present . Officers of the Income Tax Department and other dignitaries shall also be linked through Multimedia Video Conferencing at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. This is another initiative by CBDT in the field of ease of compliance for our tax payers.

The Income Tax Department is ushering in a paradigm shift in its working by introducing faceless e-assessment to impart greater efficiency, transparency and accountability in the assessment process. There would be no physical interface between the tax payers and the tax officers.

The setting up of National e-Assessment Centre (NeAC) of the Income Tax Department is a momentous step towards the larger objectives of better taxpayer service, reduction of taxpayer grievances in line with Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Digital India’ and promotion of ease of doing business.

Under the new system, tax payers have received notices on their registered emails as well as on registered accounts on the web portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in with real time alert by way of SMS on their registered mobile number, specifying the issues for which their cases have been selected for scrutiny. The replies to the notices can be prepared at ease by the tax payers at their own residence or office and be sent by email to the National e-Assessment Centre by uploading the same on the designated web portal.