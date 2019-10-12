Flying squad seizes Rs 3.5 L in poll-bound Bijepur

Bargarh: Ahead of Bijepur by-poll, the Election Commission’s Flying Squad seized Rs 3 lakh cash from a car during vehicle inspection near Sarandapali area in Bargarh district.

The police have detained a person identified as Madhusudan Das in this connection.

As per sources, the officials of the Flying Squad intercepted a vehicle near Sarandapali area. During the search, the officials found Rs 3.5 lakh cash from a car.

Das was heading towards Boudh in an SUV car when he was intercepted with the accounted cash. The Cops have detained Das for interrogation to ascertain the purpose behind carrying huge cash while the code of conduct is in force, sources said.

Earlier on October 10 night, the flying squad had seized Rs 19 lakh from Barpali area in Bargarh.