Flurry of resignations continue in Congress over poll debacle

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi: The flurry of resignations in grand old party, Congress, continues as Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Keshav Chand Yadav stepping down from the party.

According to reports, heads continue to roll in the party in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi who resigned owning moral responsibility after a dismal performance in the recently-concluded polls.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, Yadav wrote: “I joined politics after being inspired by your vision for development and welfare of India. It is just because of your revolutionary step to inculcate one of the finest democratic process in IYC that a common man like me could make a stand in politics. Sir, as you are well aware that I toiled from being a social worker to block level party worker and presently the National President of IYC.”

Yadav, who was appointed as the IYC chief in May, 2018, hails from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. He was the national general secretary of Indian Youth Congress and was in charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Congress has witnessed a spate of resignations among its state and national functionaries with hundreds of resignations after Gandhi announced he will step down from his position taking responsibility of the party’s debacle.

