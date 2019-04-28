Floods, landslides kill 12 people in Indonesia

Jakarta: At least 12 people were killed and nearly 15,000 evacuated as floods and landslides ravaged the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, disaster officials said.

News agencies quoted spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho as saying that floods and landslides pounded most of the districts in Bengkulu province since Friday.

The officials said flood waters have started receding on Sunday, but residential areas in the province are still submerged.

The disaster officials said a total of 184 houses, four school buildings and dozens of infrastructure facilities, including roads, bridges and water channels in the province were completely ravaged by floods.