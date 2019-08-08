Flood situation in Kalahandi continues to be grim

Kalahandi: The flood situation following incessant rains in Western Odisha continued to be grim on Thursday affecting nearly 264 villages in Kalahandi district.

At least 52 villages under Lanjigarh block and 212 villages under Thuamul-Rampur block in the district have been affected due to incessant rain triggering flood-like situation in the area.

While roads in some areas washed away due to rain, bridges were submerged disrupting communication in the area.

Meanwhile, the power supply has also been affected due to the downpour.

Five sluice gates of Mangalpur barrage have been opened due to rise in water level in Indravati reservoir. On the other hand, the water level in Hati River is decreasing slowly.

Teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been mobilised to provide all possible help to the affected people.