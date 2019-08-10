Flood relief: Congress urges Maharashtra CM to provide relief funds in cash

By pragativadinewsservice
Mumbai: The Congress on Saturday has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide relief funds to flood-hit people in cash.

In a letter it urged to provide relief funds in cash to the flood-hit victims and not transfer the money to their bank accounts as many of them have lost their crucial bank documents in the deluge.

The party also highlighted that many of the financial institutions in the state are not working for the past few days due to relentless rain in the region.

The letter said: “You have announced financial help to the flood victims in the state. Before this, the financial help was also announced for the people affected by natural calamity. But earlier, on all occasions, financial help was provided in the form of cash”.

