Flood Fury: Water gushes into Maa Bhattarika temple, deity relocated

Cuttack: Incessant rainfall in Mahanadi river basin has resulted in the entry of floodwater inside Maa Bhattarika Temple at Narasinghpur in Cuttack district.

Though the water flooded the temple premises, the flooding did not affect the conduct of rituals of the deity as the temple committee shifted the idol to a safer place soon after the incident. At present, more than four feet water is flowing inside the temple following which the temple’s premise is inundated in water.

Following incessant rain for past four days, a flood-like situation has occurred in Mahanadi river, sources said.

Besides, the Hirakud dam authorities said that the first flood water has been released at 11 AM. Villagers in low lying areas of the Hirakud dam have also been alerted about the flood-like situation.