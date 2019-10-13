Flood affected people protest outside Dy CM’s house in Bihar

Patna: Affected people of Rajendra Nagar area here protested outside Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s house over water-logging and floods in the city.

While Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed climate change for floods in the state, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Kumar and his deputy for the worst water logging the state capital.

Singh blamed the state officials saying despite IMD prediction and warning no precautionary measures were taken to deal with the situation.

The Bihar CM lost his cool when journalists questioned him over the flood situation in the state saying floods were happening all over India and even in the US.