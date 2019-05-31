Flights from Jharsuguda to BBSR, Raipur from June 5: MoCA

By pragativadinewsservice
Flights from Jharsuguda
Jharsuguda airport (File Pic)
18

Bhubaneswar: Alliance Air will launch its domestic flight services from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA), Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar and Raipur from June 5 instead of June 1.

Earlier, there were reports that the Alliance Air will launch the daily flights from June 1. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation through a tweet confirmed that the flight operation will be launched from June 5.

The daily flights VSS airport to Bhubaneswar and Raipur would operate under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, the ministry added.

The Jharsuguda-bound flight would depart from Bhubaneswar at 9.05 am and arrive at the VSSA at 10.10 am. The flight would leave Jharsuguda at 10.35 am towards Bhubaneswar and land at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 11.40 am, airport official sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
