Flight tests air-to-air Astra missile: Naveen congratulates DRDO, IAF

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Air Force for the successful demonstration of Astra, an indigenously built Air-to-Air missile from Su-30 MKI, off the coast of Odisha.

The Chief Minister took to his twitter handle to congratulate the entire team of Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Air Force.

Notably, Astra, an indigenously designed, was successfully tested by the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The air-to-air missile, which has a range of over 70 km, can fly towards the target at a speed of over 5,555 km per hour, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was tracked by various radars, electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and sensors that confirmed its engagement with the target.

