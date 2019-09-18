Flight tests air-to-air Astra missile: Naveen congratulates DRDO, IAF

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Air Force for the successful demonstration of Astra, an indigenously built Air-to-Air missile from Su-30 MKI, off the coast of Odisha.

The Chief Minister took to his twitter handle to congratulate the entire team of Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Indian Air Force.

<>

Congratulate @DRDO_India and @IAF_MCC on successful flight test of indigenously built Air-to-Air missile #Astra from Su-30 MKI, off the coast of #Odisha. The successful test will further augment country’s defence capabilities.#DRDO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 18, 2019



</>

Notably, Astra, an indigenously designed, was successfully tested by the Indian Air Force off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The air-to-air missile, which has a range of over 70 km, can fly towards the target at a speed of over 5,555 km per hour, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was tracked by various radars, electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and sensors that confirmed its engagement with the target.

