Flight Services To 2 More Cities From VSS Airport Soon

Jharsuguda: The Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda will soon have flight services to two more cities of the country, informed Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, the Odisha Chief Secretary said two new flights to Bangalore and Kolkata will soon be introduced from the Jharsuguda airport.

Apart from that, tender of Rs 55 crore for the airstrip project of Jeypore airport has also been completed, he further stated.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had introduced commercial flight services to six cities of the country under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)-3 scheme.