Flight Services To 2 More Cities From VSS Airport Soon

Headlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Flight Services To 2 More Cities
35

Jharsuguda: The Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda will soon have flight services to two more cities of the country, informed Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Wednesday.

Talking to media persons, the Odisha Chief Secretary said two new flights to Bangalore and Kolkata will soon be introduced from the Jharsuguda airport.

Related Posts

Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh under house arrest

PK Mishra assumes charge as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

Special Squads To Monitor Weight Limit Of Schoolbags From…

Apart from that, tender of Rs 55 crore for the airstrip project of Jeypore airport has also been completed, he further stated.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had introduced commercial flight services to six cities of the country under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN)-3 scheme.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Chandrababu Naidu, son Nara Lokesh under house arrest

PK Mishra assumes charge as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

Special Squads To Monitor Weight Limit Of Schoolbags From…

1 of 5,109