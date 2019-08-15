Flash mob at Kolkata airport on I-Day eve leaves flyers surprised

Kolkata: As people across the country are gripped in patriotic fervour, commuters at the Kolkata airport were greeted by a flash mob on the eve of the Independence Day.

At the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, passengers in the airport were surprised as a group suddenly gave a special performance by unfurling the Tricolour and dancing to ‘Teri Mitti’, a song from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.

The performance not only delighted the flyers at the airport but has also been appreciated by the netizens.

