Flash mob at Kolkata airport on I-Day eve leaves flyers surprised

NationalViral
By pragativadinewsservice
Flash mob at Kolkata airport on I-Day eve
18

Kolkata: As people across the country are gripped in patriotic fervour, commuters at the Kolkata airport were greeted by a flash mob on the eve of the Independence Day.

At the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, passengers in the airport were surprised as a group suddenly gave a special performance by unfurling the Tricolour and dancing to ‘Teri Mitti’, a song from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari.

Related Posts

Concluded by Jawahar Lal Nehru’s “Tryst with…

India is proud of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ spirit: PM…

India to have Chief of Defence Staff: PM Modi

The performance not only delighted the flyers at the airport but has also been appreciated by the netizens.

<>
</>

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Concluded by Jawahar Lal Nehru’s “Tryst with…

India is proud of ‘One Nation, One Constitution’ spirit: PM…

India to have Chief of Defence Staff: PM Modi

1 of 2,801