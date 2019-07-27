Flash flood washes away bridge in Kalyansinghpur block

Rayagarh: Residents of at least five gram panchayats under Kalyansinghpur block headquarters have been affected after a temporary bridge over Kalyani river was washed away following flash floods.

According to sources, the incessant rain since last few days have resulted in a flood-like situation in the area.

The temporary bridge was constructed to restore communication to the cut-off areas. The main bridge was completely washed away due to flash floods and the temporary structure, serving a vital link in the cut-off areas have been shattered.

Sources said with the collapse of the bridge, school students, patients, pregnant women and the differently-abled will be the worst sufferers.

