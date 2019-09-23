Fixed day for mixing of ingredients of THR

Bhubaneswar: Second month in succession ingredients of THR (Chhatua) today have been mixed across the states in a fixed day approach by the Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti.

Officers of the Department; senior officers of the district administration such as Collectors, ADMs, PD, DRDAs, CDMOs etc. and ICDS functionaries such as DSWOs, CDPOs, Supervisors visited the THR producing SHGs and monitored mixing of ingredients of THR in right proportion by SHGs in the state. At the local level, district and sub-division level squads and members of the Jaanch Committees have also inspected the process.

While Honb’le Minister visited 2 SHG units in Kalahandi district today, Collectors of Ganjam, Balasore, Nayagarh & Kandhamal; ADMs of Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Jajpur, Bhadrakh, Malkangiri & Anngul; Sub-collectors of Koraput, Malkangiri & Angul; ADMOs of Jajpur & Malkangiri had already visited many THR producing SHGs under their respective jurisdiction.

It may be mentioned here that the fixed day approach by the Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha is a decisive towards step towards ensuring transparency and enforcing accountability upon the THR producing units with a purpose to supply quality THR (chhatua) to the beneficiaries under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP).

Currently, the state is providing THR (chhatua, dry ration and eggs) to children between 6 months to 3 years, pregnant & nursing women and adolescent girls. Further, THR (chhatua and dry ration) is also being provided to children from 3 years to 6 years (severely underweight) along with Hot Cooked Meals.

As a follow up of the State Government’s transformative 5T mantra, the Department is currently piloting Mo-Chhatua web application, Management Information System and mobile app to ensure transparency & accountability in THR management and to enforce quality of THR.