Five shops gutted in separate fire mishaps

Balasore/Rayagada: Nearly five shops including three garages were gutted in two separate fire mishaps in Balasore and Rayagada districts late last night.

In the first incident, the fire broke out at one garage inside the building at Telengasahi in Police Line of Balasore district last night. Later, the blaze engulfed to nearby garages within a few minutes.

On being informed about the matter, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Two fire tenders were pressed into the service to douse the flame.

In a similar incident, two shops under a flyover at Sarala Chhak in Rayagada district caught fire in the wee hours today.