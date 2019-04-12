Five school kids hurt in Rairangpur after auto-rickshaw overturns

By pragativadinewsservice
Five school kids
Mayurbhanj: Five school kids suffered injuries after an auto-rickshaw, which was ferrying them, overturned near Sanapokana under Rural police limits of Rairangpur today.

According to sources, the incident occurred this morning when the students were returning home from school. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver lost control and the vehicle overturned after hitting a motorcycle at Sanapokana.

Reportedly, the injured school children have been rescued and admitted to the Rairangpur Government Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, local police also reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident, sources added.

pragativadinewsservice
