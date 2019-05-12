Five rooms of 3 families gutted in Ganjam village

Ganjam: Nearly five rooms of three families were gutted in a fire that broke out at Gayaganda village under Jagannath Prasad block in Ganjam district last night.

Though no loss of life has been reported, property worth lakh were reduced to cinders.

According to sources, the fire erupted from one house and engulfed to nearby rooms within a few minutes. After receiving information about the mishap, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

While the actual reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short-circuit might have triggered the fire.