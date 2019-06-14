Five policemen killed in Naxal attack in Jharkhand

Jharkhand: At least five policemen were killed in a suspected Naxal attack at Kukuru in Tiruldih police station of Saraikela Kharsawan District of Jharkhand today.

Among the martyrs, two were Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASIs) and three were constables. One more policeman is reportedly missing after the attack, sources said.

According to sources, the suspected Naxals came on motorcycles and indiscriminately fired at the police personnel when they were returning after inspecting the local weekly market in the afternoon.

After the attack, the Naxals looted weapons of the policemen and fled the spot. Some Naxals also sustained bullet injuries after the policemen fired in retaliation, sources added.

On May 28, 11 jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s Seraikela Kharsawan district. The personnel of 209 CoBRA troops and Jharkhand police were out on special operations in Kuchai area of Saraikella when an IED planted by the Naxals had exploded.