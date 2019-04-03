Five of family hurt as house roof collapses in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Five members of a family sustained critical injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Barnali village in Dhenkanal district late on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as Jayaram Munda, Arun Munda, Laxmi Munda, Pal Munda and Bharat Munda of Barnali village.

According to sources, the family was fast asleep last night when a portion of the roof of their house collapsed. On being informed, the fire service officials rushed to the village and rescued the injured persons to the nearby hospital.

Later, they were shifted to Bhuban hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, sources added.