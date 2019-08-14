Five Odisha dists likely to witness heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

Bhubaneswar: At least five districts of Odisha is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Wednesday.

According to the IMD official, heavy rainfall likely at one or two places of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sundargarh and Sonepur districts under the influence of cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 24 hrs.

Around 17 blocks have received rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm while 8 districts have recorded surplus rainfall and 15 districts have recorded normal rainfall.