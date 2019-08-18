Five Odisha dists likely to witness heavy rainfall in next 24 hrs: IMD

Bhubaneswar: At least five districts of Odisha may witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here predicted on Sunday.

According to the IMD official, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bargarh and Jharsuguda to witness heavy downpour. Besides, one or two places in different districts of the state will also witness rainfall.

As per the latest reports, a low-pressure area is likely to be formed over bordering areas in West Bengal in the next 24 hours. If the low-pressure is formed, districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanjh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Koraput will experience rainfall.

Reportedly, Jharsuguda recorded 78.2 mm rainfall, followed by Baripada- 73.4 mm, Cuttack 38.4 mm, Bhubaneswar & Sundargarh with 25 mm and Talcher at 35 mm.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast during next 24 hours.