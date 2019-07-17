Five Odias killed in road mishap in West Bengal, three critical

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, five youths from Odisha were killed while three others critically injured in a road mishap in Dhulagarh in West Bengal.

The mishap reportedly occurred last night. The deceased as well as the injured hail from Jajpur and Bhadrak district. The injured have been admitted to Dhulagarh hospital.

According to initial reports, the eight youths from Bhadrak and Jajpur had gone to Howrah to attend a marriage party. They were returning to Odisha when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident near Sankrail.

While four youths died on the spot, four others sustained critical injuries. Later, one of the injured died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as Digbijay Dash and Manoj Mahanty of Bhadrak. Manoj was a contractor. The identities of other deceased and injured were not immediately ascertained.