Five-member dacoity gang busted in capital city

Bhubaneswar: Cracking whip against anti-social elements Khandagiri police on Tuesday busted a gang of dacoits and arrested five of its members in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested dacoits have been identified as Arbaz khan, Biswanath Barik of Cuttack district, Sanjeev Barik, Rajesh Samal of Bhubaneswar and Jageswar Das of Nayagarh.

Acting on multiple complaints, special teams of police conducted raids across the city and nabbed all the members of the gang eventually.

As per police sources, the gang was involved in committing various robbery in Nayapalli and Mancheswar area in the capital city.

Police seized four bikes, a Scorpio car and four mobile phones from their possession during the raid, informed sources.

Reportedly, cops initially arrested a few members of the gang from Kolathia area. After extracting information about the whereabouts of other members police apprehended successfully them.