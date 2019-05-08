Five Maoists killed in encounter in Koraput

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Five Maoists killed in encounter
46

Koraput: Five Maoists including three female cadres were killed in an encounter with security forces during a combing operation on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of ultras, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jointly launched a search and cordon operation in Kituakanti forest under Padua police limit.

Related Posts

Restoration work of Puri Srimandir: Indian Oil pledges Rs 5…

Body of 17-yr-old boy retrieved from Mahanadi River

Sudarsan Pattnaik appeals to rebuild Odisha through sand art…

During the combing operation, the rebels opened fire at the security forces. In retaliation, the force gunned down five Ultras.

Police have reportedly recovered the bodies of the slain Maoists while several arms and ammunition have been seized from the encounter site, informed Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Also read: Two Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.