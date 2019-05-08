Five Maoists killed in encounter in Koraput

Koraput: Five Maoists including three female cadres were killed in an encounter with security forces during a combing operation on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of ultras, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jointly launched a search and cordon operation in Kituakanti forest under Padua police limit.

During the combing operation, the rebels opened fire at the security forces. In retaliation, the force gunned down five Ultras.

Police have reportedly recovered the bodies of the slain Maoists while several arms and ammunition have been seized from the encounter site, informed Koraput SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

