Five Maoists gunned down in AP’s Madikamali

Malkangiri: Five Maoists were gunned down in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Madikamali forest of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the forest, the Greyhound jawans launched a combing operation.

While the search operation was underway, the rebels opened fire on the cops on seeing them approaching. In retaliation, the security personnel neutralised five Maoists.

Cops have recovered the bodies of the slain militants and a huge cache of explosives from the site.